In predictable fashion, the 2023 Brits were truly ‘Harry’s House’

The 2023 Brit awards have come to a conclusion – albeit a slightly uneventful one.

Britain’s biggest night in music saw a number of repeat winners, with Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg and Harry Styles taking home multiple awards.

The awards ceremony was held on Saturday 11 February.

The event kicked off at London’s O2 arena with a star-studded red carpet with celebrities including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Salma Hayek, Lewis Capaldi, and Ellie Goulding striking a pose.

Smith, in particular, turned heads in their shiny black inflatable latex jumpsuit. You can see the boldest looks from the Brits here.

Comedian Mo Gilligan returned to host for a second time. The Masked Singer judge and Netflix star took over hosting duties from long-time presenter Jack Whitehall in 2022.

Unfortunately, Gilligan seemed to run into some technical issues with his autocue, when he appeared to introduce Wet Leg as “One Leg” and Lewis Capaldi as “Sam Capaldi”.

The night began with a lively performance from Harry Styles who sang his viral TikTok hit “As It Was” while bare-chested in a red sequin jacket, wearing plenty of rings, and lilac nail polish.

Wet Leg celebrate after Brits Awards win (Getty)

He went on to win Song of the Year just as fellow nominee Capaldi had earlier predicted. “I may be nominated but Harry will win,” quipped the “Before You Go” singer.

Styles won in all four categories that he was nominated in: Song of the Year, the Pop/R&B award, Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year – the latter of which fans criticised for its all-male nominees.

During his acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, Styles thanked his family, singling out his mum who signed him up to The X Factor without his knowledge.

The musician also thanked his former One Direction bandmates by name, saying: “I wouldn’t be here with you, either.”

He appeared to reference the backlash that his Grammys speech attracted earlier this month, when he said: “I’m very aware of my privilege”.”

While accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year earlier this month, Styles said: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much.”

(EPA)

One of his awards was presented by Salma Hayek, who was flanked by shirtless men when she announced the nominees for Pop/R&B.

After a successful Grammys, Wet Leg also triumphed on their home turf, winning two of their four nominated categories. The duo – who performed a rendition of their hit 2022 song “Chaise Longue – won British Group and Best New Artist.

Accepting the award for British Group, the pair gave the mic over to their band, after which bassist Ellis Durand made a brief but powerful political statement.

ITV rushed to censor the words: “F*** the Tories.”

Elsewhere during the night, Aitch took home the first statuette, beating out heavy hitters such as Dave and Stormzy for the R&B/Grime/Rap award.

(PA)

All eyes were on the next award, however, not so much because of the recipient but because of who was presenting the award.

Happy Valley fans were stunned to see Rhys Connah – who plays Ryan in the hit series – presenting the award for International Artist alongside Georgia May Jagger. Unfortunately, the winner, Beyonce, had to send her thanks over video.

It was none other than Stanley Tucci who had the honours of announcing the final winner of the evening, who was… (drum roll please – although everyone knew it, already) Harry Styles taking home Album of the Year.

You can find the full list of Brit Awards 2023 winners here.

Follow along with live updates from the Brits here.