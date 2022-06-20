Elvis Costello shares ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ cover in 80th birthday tribute to Paul McCartney
McCartney is set to headline Glastonbury this week
Elvis Costello has shared a cover of a classic Beatles song in tribute to Paul McCartney on his 80th birthday.
McCartney turned 80 on 18 June, just days before the legendary singer-songwriter is set to headline Glastonbury festival.
Costello shared a version of The Beatles’ 1968 hit “Here, There And Everywhere”, which first appeared on Revolver.
The song is credited to Lennon-McCartney, but was written by McCartney, who has cited it as among his favourite of his own compositions.
You can listen to the cover version here.
On Twitter, former Beatle Ringo Starr also shared a birthday tribute to McCartney, writing: “They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love.”
McCartney himself later replied to fans’ celebratory messages on Twitter, writing: “Thanks for all the lovely greetings and warm wishes for my birthday.”
