Perrie Edwards shares adorable video of baby Axel ‘dancing’ to Elton John’s Step into Christmas

Singer and her Little Mix bandmates recently announced a planned break next year

Roisin O'Connor
Monday 06 December 2021 10:51
Comments
Little Mix announce 'they're taking a break' after 10 years together.mp4

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has shared a cute video of her baby Axel enjoying Elton John’s 1973 holiday favourite, “Step into Christmas”.

In an Instagram Story, the singer shared the clip of three-month-old Axel wearing a festive pair of socks as he’s moved towards the camera, in tune to beat.

The clip ends with a close-up of a curious-looking Axel’s face. In the background are Christmas stockings with each family member’s name embroidered on.

Edwards, 29, announced the birth of her first child with her partner, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in August this year.

She gave birth just days apart from her bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who announced the arrival of her twin babies with fiancé Andre Gray.

Recommended

Over the weekend, Little Mix gave an emotional performance on The Graham Norton Show following the announcement that they are taking a break following the conclusion of next year’s Confetti tour.

“We’ve still got the tour next year and a few other bits, but it’s been an 10 incredible years and we always said if we’re going to take a little break it would be on an incredible high, at our peak, so it seems like the right time,” singer Jade Thirlwall said.

“We are family and love each other to bits, so what’s lovely is that whatever we go off and do, we can support each other through it and celebrate each other – it’s a lovely way to do it.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, whose debut film, the festive romcom Boxing Day, was released on 3 December, said it was “time to spread our wings a little bit and do our individual things”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in