Perrie Edwards’ home burgled while Little Mix star was downstairs with fiancé and baby, reports say

Police confirmed officers were called to a burglary in Cheshire on Tuesday

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 29 September 2022 09:19
Perrie Edwards shares adorable video of baby Axel dancing to Christmas song

Perrie Edwards’ home was reportedly raided by burglars while the Little Mix star was at home with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their 13-month-old son.

The singer and footballer, who announced their engagement in June, were “terrified” and “heartbroken” when thieves entered their Cheshire mansion on Tuesday (27 September) night, reports claim.

The Sun reports that the pair were downstairs in their home with baby son Axel when the burglars broke in upstairs, stealing “a lot of valuable items” including jewellery and designer bags.

They called police from inside their home, with detectives now said to be looking at CCTV footage for leads.

A source claiming to be a friend of the couple told the publication: “It’s just the most violating thing – to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting.

“The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them – not just financially – have been taken. This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family.”

Cheshire Police confirmed that officers were called to the burglary at 10.45pm on Tuesday.

“The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside,” they said in a statement.

The Independent has contacted Edwards’ representatives for comment.

