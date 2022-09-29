Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Oh, Cameo fwends:’ Inbetweeners star James Buckley ‘becomes video platform’s first UK millionaire’

It seems there’s money to be made from ‘hurling abuse’ at your fans

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 29 September 2022 07:03
Comments
The Inbetweeners Movie 2 - Trailer

The Inbetweeners star James Buckley is continuing to take Cameo by storm in the UK.

The comedy actor joined the video platform in March 2020, where he swiftly gained popularity for his willingness to send personalised videos quoting his famous catchphrases from the sitcom.

Buckley, who played Jay Cartwright on the Channel 4 show, regularly responds to requests for clips, with reports in 2021 revealing that he was responding to as many as 37 requests a day.

At the time, company co-founder Martin Blencowe said that actor “takes it very seriously”, adding: “He’s ready to do the work.”

It seems this has paid off following reports that Buckley has now become the first non-US celebrity to make $1m (£930,000) from the platform.

Recommended

Confirming the report, Blencowe commented on why Buckley continues to be so successful on the app.

“James was incredibly popular from the start, but he’s stayed committed to his fans, always keeping an accessible price (even during his busiest periods) and giving his all to make each Cameo special,” Blencowe said.

“In return, he’s gained the financial freedom and overwhelming fan support to pursue the projects he’s most passionate about like 2:22 - A Ghost Story, the West End play I was fortunate enough to see him and Tom star in, and his family’s YouTube channel, At Home With The Buckleys.”

James Buckley is the UK’s most popular celebrity on Cameo

(Cameo)

When he first joined, Buckley said he was happy to send birthday messages or to simply “hurl abuse” at Inbetweeners fans.

Recommended

Among the highest paid celebrities globally on Cameo, which was launched in 2016, are The Office US star Brian Baumgartner, Grease actor Didi Conn and actor Mike Rapaport.

The Independent has contacted Buckley for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in