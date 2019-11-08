Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris after being caught by police buying cocaine, according to French media reports.

The 40-year-old Libertines frontman was found to be carrying drugs when approached by officers in the early hours of Friday morning (8 November).

The alleged incident took place in the Pigalle district on the corner of Rue Fontaine and Rue de Douai.

French publication Le Point reports that police arrested Doherty after watching him make a drug deal in the street. According to a police source, he was carrying two grams of cocaine and was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his arrest.

A spokesman for Paris prosecutors confirmed that Doherty was "placed in detention" and faces drug-related charges.

The singer, whose band The Puta Madres released an album this year, is a frequent visitor to Paris, and has previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, heroin, cannabis and ketamine.

Since moving to Margate, Kent, in 2017, he has been arrested by the police on a number of occasions.

In January this year he was held for 48 hours and questioned. Charges of drug possession and driving related offences were later dropped.

The Independent has contacted Doherty's representative for comment. The Libertines are scheduled to go on tour from 18 November.