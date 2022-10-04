Pete Doherty to release documentary about depths of his addiction

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Doherty is releasing a documentary chronicling the addiction issues he experienced at the height of his fame.

The 90-minute film, Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin, comes from more than 200 hours of footage filmed over a 10-year period by his partner, the director-musician Katia deVidas.

Launching at the Cannes event Mipcom, the documentary will explore the former Libertines frontman’s addictions to heroin, crack cocaine and ketamine.

Doherty said: “The talent is the man and comes from the man and comes from the artist and doesn’t come from the drugs, and has never come from the drugs.

“Part of the fun and the challenge of creating is to create in spite of circumstances, so, in spite of being a drug addict, or in spite of being clean. I will create.”

DeVidas said: “The camera captures souls, looks, truths – mostly lost ones, along with intense moments of the sort that are usually hidden.

“I made this movie to make people aware of the consequences of addiction in human beings, whether you’re a rockstar or not.”

Pete Doherty in 2012 (Getty Images)

Doherty currently lives in Étretat, France, and has said that being out of the UK has limited his supply of heroin and encouraged him to get clean.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.