Pete Doherty to release documentary about depths of his addiction
‘I made this movie to make people aware of the consequences of addiction in human beings,’ said Doherty’s partner, the director-musician Katia deVidas
Pete Doherty is releasing a documentary chronicling the addiction issues he experienced at the height of his fame.
The 90-minute film, Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin, comes from more than 200 hours of footage filmed over a 10-year period by his partner, the director-musician Katia deVidas.
Launching at the Cannes event Mipcom, the documentary will explore the former Libertines frontman’s addictions to heroin, crack cocaine and ketamine.
Doherty said: “The talent is the man and comes from the man and comes from the artist and doesn’t come from the drugs, and has never come from the drugs.
“Part of the fun and the challenge of creating is to create in spite of circumstances, so, in spite of being a drug addict, or in spite of being clean. I will create.”
DeVidas said: “The camera captures souls, looks, truths – mostly lost ones, along with intense moments of the sort that are usually hidden.
“I made this movie to make people aware of the consequences of addiction in human beings, whether you’re a rockstar or not.”
Doherty currently lives in Étretat, France, and has said that being out of the UK has limited his supply of heroin and encouraged him to get clean.
If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies