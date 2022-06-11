Pete Doherty claims Kate Moss covered his much-loved teddy bear in petrol and set it on fire

Former Libertines frontman said pair’s relationship was ‘a running battle’

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 11 June 2022 15:53
Comments
Pete Doherty interview at rehab centre in Thailand

Pete Doherty has reflected on his tumultuous relationship with Kate Moss in his new memoir, A Likely Lad.

The former Libertines frontman’s book was written by autobiography writer Simon Spence after extensive interviews with Doherty, who claims he hasn’t even read it.

A Likely Lad looks back on the peaks and troughs of Doherty’s career, covering his time in The Libertines, drugs, prison, debauched parties and his relationship with Kate Moss in the 2000s.

In an excerpt published in The Guardian, Doherty said their relationship “became a running battle, really”, adding: “It was always the same, for all those years: highs and then crushing, violent lows. It was not sustainable.”

Talking about how Moss resented his drug abuse, he said: “I thought we could just make a go of it as a couple and f*** everything else, that was my approach, but she was more like, no, you’ve got to get clean and then everything will be fine.”

Recommended

Reflecting on the “one final big old kick-off” at the end of their relationship, he said: “Kate desecrated this 1930s Gibson I had, smashed it up. Then she covered this teddy bear of mine, called Pandy, in petrol and set him alight – it’s not funny. I used to carry him round London with me.

“Deep down in my heart I like to think it’s just a lie and Kate didn’t really destroy him, that she’s still got him, but no, as far as I know, he’s dead, ashes. It still rankles – it was the one thing I’d held on to.”

Kate Moss and Pete Doherty

(Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Moss’s representatives for comment.

Doherty now lives in Normandy in France and is married to Katia de Vidas, who plays keyboard in his current band, Pete Doherty and the Puta Madres.

A Likely Lad is out on 16 June.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in