Pete Doherty shares worrying health warning after saying he’s ‘a very sick man’

Pete Doherty has shared a worrying warning he’s received from his doctor after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

The Libertines and Babyshambles singer, 45, has been open about his health struggles in recent years, claiming in 2023 that he feels “death is lurking” after years of drug and alcohol abuse took its toll on his body.

Doherty went on to reveal he was struggling to switch up his diet after being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes – and he has now said he’s been instructed to avoid walking too much as he runs the risk of having his toes amputated.

Those with diabetes run the risk of foot-related complications, which can be prevented if identified and treated early.

Diabetes UK say that people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes were at an increased risk of developing problems in their feet because high blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels, affecting the blood flow to feet and legs.

Foot infections and unhealed ulcers are the primary cause of diabetes-related amputations, with the latter preceding more than 80 per cent of amputations.

Chris Askew, the charity’s CEO, said the majority of major amputations were preventable, but added that “many people living with diabetes are struggling to access the care they need – and in areas of higher deprivation, people are experiencing worse outcomes”.

Close to one per cent of NHS spending goes on health care related to foot disease for patients with diabetes.

Speaking to Louis Theroux in November 2023, Doherty said: “I’ve battered it, haven’t I? I’ve f***ing caned it. [The] heroin and the crack… I surrendered to that, and then it was cocaine and the smoking and the alcohol, and now it’s cheese and the saucisson, and the sugar in the tea.”

He then told The Guardian three months later: “Yeah, I am a bit of a glutton. It’s not a joke. I’ve been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. And at the moment, I’m lacking the discipline to tackle cholesterol.”

In December 2024, Doherty shared the result of his health kick, with his fans rushing to tell him he looked like he was “doing well”.

The singer said he had cut out alcohol, and told the Evening Standard that a liver doctor told him to cut out cheese and milk.