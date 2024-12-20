Pete Doherty shows off result of health kick after saying he’s ‘a very sick man’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pete Doherty has unveiled the results of a dramatic weight loss transformation after saying he was “a very sick man”.

The 45-year-old rock musician and The Libertines singer has been open about abusing hard drugs including cocaine and heroin during the peak of his career. Doherty was also infamous for dating the late “Back to Black” singer Amy Winehouse at the time she died of a drug overdose.

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, he revealed the impact of the lifestyle had left him with a type two diabetes diagnosis and “cholesterol problems”, as well as what some remarked was weight gain. He admitted that he felt that “death is lurking”.

However, he appears to have turned things around, revealing a whole new look that has left fans calling the singer “beautiful” and remarking on him “doing well”. The singer has said he has cut out alcohol, and told the Evening Standard that a liver doctor had said, “I need to change my diet - too much cheese, too much milk.”

In a picture posted to Instagram on Friday (20 December), Doherty is sat having a smoke on the stairs of what appears to be his house. The Babyshambles frontman is decked out in a smart suit, bright red socks and loafers, and a flat cap. He is sitting with his dog, Gladys.

He appears to have shed some weight in the image as fans were left commenting on the transformation.

“You are looking fabulous!” said one person, while another encouraged, “Looking sharper and sharper. Keep it up!!!”

“I’m glad you’re doing well,” commented one person, as another added, “so beautiful”.

open image in gallery Doherty has been open about his struggles with addiction ( Getty Images for ZFF )

“I’ve battered it, haven’t I? I’ve f***ing caned it,” he told Louis Theroux about his struggles with addiction on BBC series Louis Theroux Interviews…, adding: “[The] heroin and the crack… I surrendered to that, and then it was cocaine and the smoking and the alcohol, and now it’s cheese and the saucisson, and the sugar in the tea.”

open image in gallery Musician with Benjamin Biolay in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Doherty said doctors told him he needs to change his diet as it would lead to “diabetes and cholesterol problems” and told The Guardian: “Yeah, I am a bit of a glutton. It’s not a joke. I’ve been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. And at the moment, I’m lacking the discipline to tackle cholesterol.”

open image in gallery Doherty unveiled the results of his health kick ( Instagram/PeteDohertyOfficial )

The singer said he is sober and that his bandmate Carl Barat created a strict no-alcohol rule while making their latest Libertines record. Doherty was “relieved” and “proud” to realise he could make music without drinking.