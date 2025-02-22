Phil Collins admits he’s ‘very sick’ following retirement announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British singer-songwriter, Phil Collins has revealed that he is “very sick” just three years after announcing his retirement from live performances.

The former Genesis drummer announced his retirement from live shows in 2022 having previously said he can “barely hold a drumstick” after suffering a spinal injury in 2007.

His final concert with the group was at London’s O2 Arena. The concert was billed as the band’s last ever together and saw Collins say goodbye to his fans.

Now speaking to Mojo magazine, the musician revealed the full extent of his health problems and how it has impacted his desire to continue making music.

The 74-year-old told the publication: “I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens but I'm not hungry for it anymore.”

“The thing is. I've been sick, I mean very sick,” he added.

open image in gallery Phil Collins revisted his old drumkit for a documentary in 2024 ( YouTube )

The final Genesis concerts did not feature vocalist Peter Gabriel but the singer did explain to Mojo why he still chose to attend the group’s last show.

“Phil wasn’t in as great a shape as he used to be, but they did a great job,” said Gabriel. “Me going was a rite of passage, really. I’d been part of the creation of Genesis, so I wanted to be there at the end.”

Last year, Collins opened up about his music career in Phil Collins: Drummer First, which premiered on 18 December on the Drumeo YouTube channel.“It’s still kind of sinking in,” he said as he surveyed his drum kit. “I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

He reflected: “If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything. But if I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”

Yet he was evidently still passionate, holding drumsticks as he commented: “It just feels so strange to hold a pair.”

open image in gallery Genesis: Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins and Tony Banks in 2007 ( Getty Images )

The documentary demonstrated Collins’s immeasurable impact on music by interviewing a number of fellow musicians who spoke about his talent and influence.

A number of younger musicians said they discovered his music through a famous advert for Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolate, which featured a gorilla playing one of his best-known songs, “In the Air Tonight”.