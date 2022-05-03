Phoebe Bridgers opens up about having an abortion following Supreme Court leak

Phoebe Bridgers has shared that she had an abortion last year amid reports of the US Supreme Court deciding to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling that legalised the practice nearly 50 years ago.

Late on Monday (2 May), an initial draft majority opinion was leaked, suggesting that the court will overturn the landmark 1973 decision, which legalised abortion nationwide.

In response, the 27-year-old singer posted an Instagram story on Tuesday (3 May), revealing her experience with abortion.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” Bridgers wrote.

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill,” she continued. “It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

The musician concluded her post with a link to several abortion funds to donate to.

The Independent has reached out to Bridgers’ reps for comment.

Bridgers is among the latest celebrities to condemn the recent leaked decision.

Phoebe Bridgers story screenshot (Phoebe Bridgers/ Instagram)

Actor Rosanna Arquette tweeted: “Get your Boots off our wombs,” while Josh Gad wrote: “Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority.”

The Beauty and the Beast actor continued: “I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must.”

Follow along for live updates regarding the Supreme Court ruling here.