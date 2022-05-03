Roe v Wade news – live: John Roberts confirms opinion overturning abortion rights as Biden vows action
Supreme Court ‘poised to inflict greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years’, say leading Dems
Leading Democrats have condemned the reported decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked draft was authentic on Tuesday. Joe Biden vowed to fight the court’s decision in a statement he released early on Tuesday, saying he would not allow abortion rights to be left to the ‘whims of the public.’
House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Shumer said the Republican-appointed justices who were said to have backed the decision were “poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years”.
They said the leaked draft opinion, as reported by Politico, was “an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history”.
In the draft, Justice Samuel Alito, states “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”
The decision indicates that he and four other Republican-appointed justices voted in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation to uphold a Mississippi law criminalising termination of a pregnancy after 15 weeks.
Ms Pelosi and Ms Shumer are among many Democrats to publicly state their disapproval of the decision. The Democratic governors of California and New York have both promised to fight the Supreme Court.
Several Republican governors meanwhile expressed their support for the justices.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dodges question about potential national Republican abortion law if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Congressional journalist Jamie Dupree reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dodged a question about whether or not Republicans will seek to establish a national law banning abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
At present, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion rights will fall to individual states to determine. Without the protection of the law, however, Republicans could seek to outlaw abortions nationwide.
What Trump’s Supreme Court appointments said about Roe vs Wade at their hearings
Former President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees all agreed during their confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade was settled precedent and should not be overturned.
Many changed their tunes after they were confirmed as justices.
Graig Graziosi has more about their shifting attitudes in the story below;
What Trump’s Supreme Court appointments said about Roe vs Wade at their hearings
Trump’s nominees all agreed that Roe v. Wade was settled precedent during their confirmations
Senator Krysten Sinema says she supports women’s reproductive rights, but doubles down on filibuster support
Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema issued a statement Tuesday saying she support women’s right to choose to have an abortion, but noted in her statement that she would not consider ending the filibuster, which currently prevents Democrats from codifying Roe v. Wade into law and stopping the Supreme Court from overturning the ruling.
The “protections in the Senate” she references in her statement is a reference to the filibuster. Joe Biden said he would consider once again trying to eliminate the filibuster in an attempt to codify Roe v. Wade into law.
Joe Biden says Democrats will be ‘ready’ if abortion law overturned
Joe Biden issued a statement on Twitter on Tuesday regarding the Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Mr Biden said that Democrats will be “ready when any ruling is issued.”
Critics have called on Mr Biden to take a more proactive stance to try to ensure that Roe is not overturned.
Politico staff told to take security precautions, remove identifying information from social media
Staff at Politico – which published the bombshell story documenting the leaked Supreme Court draft decision indicating its intention to overturn Roe v. Wade – have reportedly been told to take precautions when entering elevators to ensure that anyone entering the building with them are employed at the company.
They have also reportedly been told to remove identifying information from their social media accounts that could link them to the company.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Republicans trying to distract with leak complaints
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Republicans are intentionally trying to distract from the implications of overturning Roe v. Wade by focusing on the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision.
“Republicans are spending all their focus on the leak because they don’t want to focus on Roe v. Wade, where they know they’re on the wrong side of history and on the wrong side of the American people. Try as they might, they can’t distract from the truth,” he said on Tuesday.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Supreme Court reversing abortion ruling would be an an ‘abomination'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday that a Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade would be an an ‘abomination.'
Watch his comments below:
Trump comments on Supreme Court leak, calls it ‘demeaning'
Former president Donald Trump made his first public statement regarding the Supreme Court draft decision leak during a radio talk show on Tuesday. He called the leak “demeaning” but did not comment on abortion and the impact reversing Roe v. Wade would have on American women.
Joe Biden said he is not prepared to leave abortion laws to the ‘whims of the public'
Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday that he was not prepared to leave abortion laws to the ‘whims of the public.’ If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the states would be left to determine individually if they will allow legal abortions.
Watch the clip below:
Members of Congressional Black Caucus speak out after bombshell Supreme Court decision leak
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus issued statements on Tuesday in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
“The radical right stole two seats on the Supreme Court. And now the so-called majority apparently plans to rob women of their long-held reproductive freedom,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said. “We will not go backward.”
“We all knew the odds, but it is nonetheless shocking to see a Court move towards overturning 50 years of precedent in a stunning revocation of our right to have an abortion,” Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Co-Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus, said. “If accurate, this decision will deal a shattering blow to millions, especially low-income people and women of color. Every American should have the right to make their own personal health care decisions that impact their lives, health and futures. It is chilling to think this court is unwilling to protect those rights. But just as important: this is NOT an official ruling. Abortion is still legal. Now more than ever, the U.S. Senate must preemptively codify Roe into federal law by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act. Lives depend on it.”
Read more responses at the Congressional Black Caucus website.
