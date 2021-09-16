Phoebe Bridgers has shared the moment that her concert was hit by a lightning strike.

The musician was performing at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on 14 September in Detroit, Michigan when the strike took place.

Writing on Instagram, Bridgers said: “that is not a backdrop” alongside a photograph where she is performing on stage as a dramatic lightning bolt appears behind her.

Karen Elson commented on the image writing, “that is literally...” followed by two lightening bolt emojis while musician Butch Walker wrote: “What the...!”

Bridgers is currently in the middle of her “reunion” tour across the US. Recently, she moved all her inside concert dates to outdoor ones “in the interest of safety” with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Writing on Instagram, Bridgers said: “I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule.”

Back in August, Bridgers was also confirmed to have worked on a collaboration with Taylor Swift for her new 30-track version of her fourth album, Red.

Swift had been teasing fans on social media about the upcoming collaborations, posting various puzzles and clues for fans to try to decipher ahead of the reveal.

For those that couldn’t figure it out, the “Shake It Off” singer confirmed that the songs from her vault feature collaborations with Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and country star Chris Stapleton.

This will be the second album Swift has re-released after Fearless earlier this year. Swift has started to re-record her old albums after the masters to her music were bought against her wishes by Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is scheduled for release on 19 November.