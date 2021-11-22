Piers Morgan took a swipe at Adele and her fans after not being invited to the singer’s An Audience with Adele show in London.

Adele’s one-off concert, which marked the British singer’s first live UK performance in four years, was filmed earlier this month and broadcast by ITV on Sunday (21 November).

During the show, celebrities including Samuel L Jackson and Alan Carr asked her questions about her music and personal life. Other stars in the audience of the show included Emma Watson, Dua Lipa, Dawn French and Stormzy. Morgan, however, was not on the guest list.

In a line-up of tweets, the 56-year-old broadcaster called Adele’s fans “sycophantic” while also questioning whether or not she was actually singing live.

In one tweet, a fan named John wrote: “You weren’t invited because you[’re] a nobody! So off you trot again and go and crawl under your stone.”

Morgan replied to the tweet saying: “Hi John, given I have 7.9 million more followers than you, I’d steer clear of playing the ‘nobody’ card.”

In another tweet, a fan claimed that “nobody likes” Morgan, to which the journalist and former Good Morning Britain host responded: “Everybody likes me, Pig – just some people are in denial.”

Soon after, Morgan posted contradicting tweets praising Adele and specific moments in the concert, which was broadcast on ITV on Sunday (21 November).

“Minor irritations aside, there’s no doubt that Adele is the best singer in the world right now and right up there with Barbra and Whitney as possessor of the best set of pipes in pop history,” Morgan tweeted.

However, when presenter and writer James Kavanagh commented on Morgan’s frustration over not being invited to Adele’s show, Morgan replied: “No, those things are awful to actually attend – hours and hours waiting around, endless re-takes, way too hot, no alcohol and a high quota of celebrities I’d travel continents to avoid.”

Fans then began calling Morgan a “bitter little man”.

During her show, Adele’s interaction with Stormzy led to viewers praising the pair’s friendship, while others were delighted to discover Emma Thompson is a massive fan of the singer.