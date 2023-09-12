Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pink has called out an internet troll by telling them she showed her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, their post, in order to teach her what “ignorance” looks like.

The US pop star, 44, was responding to a message that wished her a happy birthday, but included a photo of British comedian Eddie Izzard, apparently as a joke about Pink’s appearance.

“Thank you so much. I just showed my 12-year-old daughter your post,” Pink wrote in her reply on X/Twitter on Tuesday 12 September.

“I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful.

“It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one.”

She followed up the message with: “I post these things to show the kids I know [and] my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly.

“I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever. I love me. Now I shall sleep really, really well. Night night.”

Carey Hart and Pink with their children Willow and Jameson (Getty Images)

Pink shares Willow, 12, with her husband, US racer Carey Hart. In June this year, Willow joined her mother at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, during the first night of Pink’s Summer Carnival 2023 tour, where she gave a poignant performance.

In a clip shared to her parents’ social media accounts, the young singer could be seen performing “Cover Me in Sunshine” alongside her mother.

“So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink!!!!!” Hart captioned his post on Instagram. “Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage.”

Pink (Getty Images for dcp)

The video also showed a packed stadium cheering for Willow after she finished her solo, while Pink was visibly emotional as she watched her daughter sing.

Last month, Pink changed her song lyrics at her concert to show support for Britney Spears amid the singer’s divorce from Sam Asghari.

Pink, who is friends with Spears, 41, altered the original lyrics to “Don’t Let Me Get Me”, which was first released in 2001. On the original, Pink sings: “Tired of being compared/ To damn Britney Spears/ She’s so pretty/ That just ain’t me.”

During her show, she changed the word “damn” to “sweet”. Following the lyric change, concertgoers could be heard cheering in approval.

Also last month, a Pink fan who went into labour during the musician’s concert named her newborn son after the pop star.

Since Pink, real name Alecia Hart, assumed her husband Carey Hart’s last name, the fan called her son “Aycen Hart”.