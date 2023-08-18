Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pink changes song lyric to share support for Britney Spears amid Sam Asghari divorce

Switch-up arrived during singer’s track ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 18 August 2023 11:23
Comments
Framing Britney Spears trailer

Pink changed her song lyrics at her latest concert to show support for Britney Spears amid the singer’s divorce.

On Wednesday (16 August), it was reported that the pop star had separated from Sam Asghari after just over a year of marriage.

Asghari, 29, is thought to have moved out of their shared home, with a source claiming: “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

TMZ reported that the couple’s relationship fell apart after Asghari confronted Spears about rumours she cheated on him. The publication notes that it could not verify the rumour, but added that the allegations caused a “huge fight” between the couple.

On Thursday (17 August), Pink, who is friends with Spears, altered the lyrics to one of her songs that namechecks the star in order to publicly voice her support.

Recommended

In the original lyrics to “Don’t Let Me Get Me”, which was first released in 2001, Pink sings: “Tired of being compared/ To damn Britney Spears/ She’s so pretty/ That just ain't me.”

During her latest show, however, the singer changed the word “damn” to “sweet”. Following the lyric change, concertgoers can be heard cheering in approval.

Footage of the moment was posted on Instagram where the clip has gone viral with many fans applauding Pink for the gesture.

Neither Spears nor Asghari have publicly addressed the rumours of their split yet, but Spears made her first comments since reports emerged on Wednesday (16 August). The “Toxic” singer shared a post to Instagram and appeared nonplussed as she told fans she is “buying a horse soon”.

Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

She shared a photo of herself riding a horse on a sandy beach, adding: “So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar.”

The Independent has contacted Spears and Asghari’s representatives for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in