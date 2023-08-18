Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pink changed her song lyrics at her latest concert to show support for Britney Spears amid the singer’s divorce.

On Wednesday (16 August), it was reported that the pop star had separated from Sam Asghari after just over a year of marriage.

Asghari, 29, is thought to have moved out of their shared home, with a source claiming: “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

TMZ reported that the couple’s relationship fell apart after Asghari confronted Spears about rumours she cheated on him. The publication notes that it could not verify the rumour, but added that the allegations caused a “huge fight” between the couple.

On Thursday (17 August), Pink, who is friends with Spears, altered the lyrics to one of her songs that namechecks the star in order to publicly voice her support.

In the original lyrics to “Don’t Let Me Get Me”, which was first released in 2001, Pink sings: “Tired of being compared/ To damn Britney Spears/ She’s so pretty/ That just ain't me.”

During her latest show, however, the singer changed the word “damn” to “sweet”. Following the lyric change, concertgoers can be heard cheering in approval.

Footage of the moment was posted on Instagram where the clip has gone viral with many fans applauding Pink for the gesture.

Neither Spears nor Asghari have publicly addressed the rumours of their split yet, but Spears made her first comments since reports emerged on Wednesday (16 August). The “Toxic” singer shared a post to Instagram and appeared nonplussed as she told fans she is “buying a horse soon”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She shared a photo of herself riding a horse on a sandy beach, adding: “So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar.”

The Independent has contacted Spears and Asghari’s representatives for comment.