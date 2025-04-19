Post Malone reportedly filed custody papers days before his ex-fiancée did

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Post Malone reportedly filed for custody of his two-year-old daughter days before his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, did.

The 29-year-old “Sunflower” singer submitted his paperwork in Utah on April 14, while Park’s petition was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 16, according to documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six.

Park filed for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of the child, who is only referred to by the initials DDP. It’s not known exactly what Malone, born Austin Post, asked for.

The two outlets reported Malone, born Austin Post, filed in Utah because he and Park were originally co-parenting their daughter.

Malone’s ex-partner’s identity was only revealed when she filed her custody case. The artist famously kept the majority of his love life a secret.

Post Malone reportedly filed for custody of his daughter on April 14, while his ex filed on April 16 ( Getty )

However, he opened up about proposing to Park in Las Vegas in 2021 during a 2023 appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

The “White Iverson” vocalist told Cooper, 30, he was intoxicated, and Park originally refused the proposal. Malone also said he had “lost a significant amount of money” that night.

“I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no.' She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow,’ and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice,” he admitted.

The former couple welcomed their daughter a year after they got engaged. Malone never posted an announcement for his newborn daughter, but he did confirm her birth in conversation with Howard Stern on his eponymous show.

In August 2024, Malone opened up about becoming a father and sharing his daughter with Park while speaking on CBS Sunday Mornings.

“It changes your life in the best way ever, and the most beautiful thing is she has a beautiful mom,” she said. “I’ll never forget her. If you’ve heard her cry, you’ll never forget her, either. Four years ago, I was on a rough path. It was terrible.”

Malone’s custody revelations come as the singer is set to headline Coachella for the second weekend on Sunday.

Last weekend, the Grammy-winner performed a slew of his fan-favorite hits, including “rockstar,” “Congratulations,” “Psycho,” and “Better Now.”