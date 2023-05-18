Post Malone helps a Glasgow singer pay his house deposit

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post Malone has made a donation towards Glasgow-based singer Gregor Hunter Coleman’s house deposit.

The 27-year-old rapper turned up at Coleman’s show at Wunderbar in Glasgow following his Twelve Carat tour show at the Hydro Arena.

After his performance, Malone reportedly spent time chatting with Coleman before gifting him money towards a house deposit, which he menitoned he had been saving for.

Coleman later spoke with the BBC about his interaction with Malone.

“[Malone] said, ‘do you want a drink?’ I was like, listen, I’m saving for a house so I’m not drinking just now,” Coleman recalled. “Which was daft, my mates were, like, why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?”

Coleman said that Malone respected his decision and instead invited him to sing at his concert’s official afterparty.

“He started saying, how much will you charge? I said nothing, it’s Post Malone, this is the chance of a lifetime,” he said. “He got talking to me and he offered to help me out with my house deposit.”

Coleman did not reveal how much money Malone offered.

“There were things going around saying he’d bought me a house,” he said. “Obviously this has helped towards me now having a deposit.”

The “Rockstar” singer also reportedly passed on his number to Coleman and said he’d like to listen to his original tracks sometime.

“There’s a pressure now that I need to get good songs done, I need to get something happening with it rather than just being, like, I met Post Malone and back to the pub,” Coleman said.

“Hopefully he’s still interested and he still wants to hear them and he likes them. If not then it’s back to the drawing board.”

Earlier this month, Malone received praise for trading his sneakers with a fan at a concert.

In a viral video originally shared to TikTok and later to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the Hollywood’s Bleeding singer is seen speaking to a female fan who appears to have customised a pair of Converse for him.

He then agreed to swap the shoes with the ones he’d been wearing for the performance, joking with the fan that they probably smelled bad.