Post Malone’s manager accuses record label of delaying new album

Post Malone’s manager, Dre London, has claimed the hip-hop artist’s record label is the reason his new album has yet to be released.

London took to Instagram to express his disappointment with Republic Records and Universal Music Group, telling fans that Malone’s next album is “done”.

Alongside a photo of the pair laughing together, London wrote: “Album has been done! We Ready! But seems Republic Records, Universal Music Group isn’t.”

He then urged Malone’s fans to put pressure on the labels: “Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are!”

The Independent has contacted Republic Records for comment.

Malone released what was thought to be the lead single from the album in November. “One Right Now”, a collaboration with The Weeknd, entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and placed at 20 in the UK charts.

Despite the delay of the album, Malone has still been releasing music prolifically. Over the last year he has released collaborations with artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Big Sean and Ty Dolla Sign.

The “White Iverson” rapper also replaced Travis Scott as the headliner at Day N Vegas Festival in November, following the deadly crowd crush at Scott’s Astroworld Festival where 10 people died and hundreds more were injured.

Malone has not released an album since 2019’s Hollywood Bleeding, which was later nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.