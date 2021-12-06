Primavera Festival to launch 2022 LA edition with Arctic Monkeys headlining

The first ever Los Angeles-based edition of the Primavera Sound festival will take place in 2022.

The new version of the popular Barcelona-based festival series was meant to take place last summer, but plans were abandoned due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The festival will now take place between 16-18 September 2022 at the LA State Historic Park.

Arctic Monkeys will headline the event alongside Nine Inch Nails and Lorde. Other acts on the bill include James Blake, Mitski, Kim Gordon, Tierra Whack and more.

All previous tickets purchased for the 2021 event will be valid for the 2022 edition while new tickets for the festival can be purchased here. The pre-sale starts this Friday (10 December) at 10am PT (6pm GMT) and any remaining tickets will go on general on the same day at 2pm PT (10pm GMT).

The Barcelona version of the festival will also take place in 2022 across two weekends with a line-up that includes Dua Lipa, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Lorde and Megan Thee Stallion.

There will also be a series of indoor gigs running between the two festival weekend with acts including Beck, Jamie xx and Disclosure performing.

Meanwhile, news of Arctic Monkeys headlining Primavera in LA comes after the group recently announced tour dates for 2022.

These dates will mark the group’s first live shows since they toured their most recent record, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, in 2019.

The shows will take place in Turkey, Croatia, Bulgaria and Czech Republic in August. No other dates have been announced but are expected to follow on their official website.

A new album from the group is expected after it was revealed earlier this year that the group, led by Alex Turner, had been recording new music at a venue in Suffolk. Drummer Matt Helders later confirmed this on 12 November. telling Rick Edwards on BBC’s Drumathon: “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year.”

He added: “It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”