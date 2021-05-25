Primavera Sound has revealed the lineup for next year’s festival in Barcelona, with Lorde, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Dua Lipa on the billing.

The event is being held across two weekends, with different artists booked for each one.

The first festival weekend takes place on June 2-4, with headliners including Pavement, The Strokes, Beck, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, Tyler, the Creator, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Tame Impala.

Among the other acts booked to play that weekend are Charli XCX, Jorja Smith, Caribou, Kacey Musgraves, Bikini Kill, The National, Sharon Van Etten, Kim Gordon, Rina Sawayama, Brockhampton, Fontaines DC, Slowthai, and Yo La Tengo.

The following weekend will be headlined by Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and also include Massive Attack, Tyler, The Strokes, Tame Impala and Gorillaz as returning performers.

Other second-weekend artists include Big Thief, Run the Jewels, Interpol, MIA, Jessie Ware, Slowdive, Courtney Barnett, Brittany Howard, Japanese Breakfast, Burna Boy, Squid, Pa Salieu and Mogwai.

The last Primavera Sound took place in 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 editions of the festival cancelled due to the pandemic.

Primavera Sound’s announcement on Instagram promised that more artists have yet to be announced for next year.

Tickets go on sale on 1 June at 11am CEST (10am UK time) and will be available here.