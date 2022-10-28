Michael Jackson’s son Prince says ‘it’s worth celebrating’ the fact his father ‘is the greatest’
‘I have so much love for my father as a human,’ he said
Michael Jackson’s son Prince has maintained that his father is the “greatest” music star of all time.
On Friday (28 October), Prince appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his father’s legacy 40 years on from the release of Thriller.
He told hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Riley: “I was born into it – I was born in ’97 in the middle of the History tour – so anytime we were travelling aorund, there was always people surrounding him and, for me, that just kind of felt normal.
“When I started to realise that this was something more was when I started weatching videos of men fainting over my day. Even now, I’m understanding the full weight of his legacy – as I grow up, as I learn more about his history. His impact is so much deeper than I can fully comprehend.”
Prince said that he finds it “gratifying” and has “so much love” for his father “as a human being”, but also professionally.
He added: “It pushes me to go for it and to be better, butI also just like to take a moment, to sit back and go ‘my dad really was the greatest. He is the greatest. And that’s worth celebrating.”
Jackson’s family and estate have staunchly defended the singer’s legacy following the premiere of Leaving Neverland in 2019.
The documentary featured extensive interviews with two men who accused the singer of molesting them as boys, Wade Robson and James Safechuck.
Ahead of its premiere, the Jackson estate issued a statement calling the documentary a “lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson”.
In the same GMB interview, Prince Jackson spoke about the friendship between his father and the late Princess Diana, suggesting they had a “communal” love.
“He felt connected to her in a way he didn’t really have those connections with other people,” he said.
