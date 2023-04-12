Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Priscilla Presley has stated that there is “no feud” between her and Riley Keough following the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, died in January aged 54 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Weeks after her death, Priscilla made a challenge to the “authenticity and validity” of Lisa Marie’s will, citing an unusual signature and other allegedly inconsistent details.

Further reports have suggested that Priscilla is no longer speaking to her granddaughter and Lisa Marie’s daughter, actor Keough, due to the legal dispute.

However, Priscilla has now shut down rumours of a “feud” between the family members.

Speaking in Newcastle as part of her An Evening with Priscilla Presley tour, the 77-year-old was asked if she was still in contact with her granddaughter.

“We are just fine,” she insisted.

Priscilla’s legal challenge concerns a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust. This document can serve as a will if a separate document had not been filed at the time of a person’s death.

From L-R: Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough in June 2022 (Getty Images)

The amendment removed Priscilla and former business manager Barry Siegel as the trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate, replacing them with her two children: actor Riley and her brother Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020.

Priscilla’s legal team argues there are issues with the authenticity of the updated document, including a failure to notify Priscilla of the change and a misspelling of her name in a document allegedly signed by her daughter.

Following rumours of a rift between Keough and her grandmother, a spokesperson denied “entirely untrue” reports that Riley and Graceland VP of Archives and Exhibits, Angie Marchese, had changed the locks to the estate, locking Priscilla out.

“No locks at Graceland have been changed since Lisa Marie’s passing,” a Graceland representative said.