Ukraine’s ministry of defence has been using rapper Pusha T’s lyrics to celebrate its victories over Russia in the ongoing war.

On Wednesday (7 September), Ukraine’s ministry shared a tweet that contained a chart of “total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February to 7 September”.

In the caption, the official account added the lyrics of Pusha T’s 2013 track “Numbers On The Board.”

“I put numbers on the boards,” the ministry wrote, tagging Pusha T’s Twitter handle.

The rapper was quick to respond back to the Tweet, writing: “Great taste in music for the win…”

In the chart posted by Ukraine, it shows that Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces have sustained significant losses since they invaded Ukraine in February.

In total, 50,610 Russian forces have been eliminated, along with 2,097 tanks, 4,520 armored combat vehicles, 1,194 artillery units, 300 rocket launcher systems, 156 air defense systems, 237 military jets, 880 drones, and many other losses.

Russia is now six months into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February when Putin announced what he called a “special military operation” in a televised address to his citizens.