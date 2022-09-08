Pusha T: Ukraine’s ministry of defence uses rapper’s lyrics to celebrate victories over Russia
‘Great taste in music for the win…’ rapper said in response to the news
Pusha T reveals that Kanye West spent $85,000 on ‘a picture of Whitney Houston’s bathroom’
Ukraine’s ministry of defence has been using rapper Pusha T’s lyrics to celebrate its victories over Russia in the ongoing war.
On Wednesday (7 September), Ukraine’s ministry shared a tweet that contained a chart of “total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February to 7 September”.
In the caption, the official account added the lyrics of Pusha T’s 2013 track “Numbers On The Board.”
“I put numbers on the boards,” the ministry wrote, tagging Pusha T’s Twitter handle.
The rapper was quick to respond back to the Tweet, writing: “Great taste in music for the win…”
In the chart posted by Ukraine, it shows that Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces have sustained significant losses since they invaded Ukraine in February.
In total, 50,610 Russian forces have been eliminated, along with 2,097 tanks, 4,520 armored combat vehicles, 1,194 artillery units, 300 rocket launcher systems, 156 air defense systems, 237 military jets, 880 drones, and many other losses.
Russia is now six months into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February when Putin announced what he called a “special military operation” in a televised address to his citizens.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies