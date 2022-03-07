Andrew Marr has discussed the daring message Elton John once instructed him to give Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The broadcaster had been tasked with interviewing the leader during the 2014 Winter Olympics hosted in Sochi, Russia.

Marr reflected on their meeting during an appearance on Monday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain (7 March), and recalled the message that Elton requested he pass on to the leader.

“I was in a slightly disturbed state myself,” recalled the former BBC presenter. “Because I just interviewed Elton John before I had gone out to Sochi in Russia.

“If you remember, there was a big gay rights issue at the Winter Olympics, suspicion the Russians were homophobic, and Elton John said, ‘Oh, you’re off to see Vladimir Putin?’

“I said yes, and Elton John said, ‘Well, give him a Donna Summer album and a kiss from me.’”

At the time, the sporting event was protested by LGBTQ+ activists, after a law was passed in Russia in 2013 banning “propaganda” or teaching that might “promote homosexual behaviour among minors”.

Marr continued: “And I thought, ‘I can’t really do that,’ but that was going around in my head as I was talking to Putin. So it was a real moment.”

While the 62-year-old did not fulfil the singer’s request, he did ask Putin about his stance on LGBTQ+ issues, to which the president replied that he had “many, many gay friends”.

When recounting the story in 2020, Marr said: “I didn’t quite believe him.”

During his interview with Putin, the Russian president told the presenter that he is not homophobic because he loves John’s music.

During Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Marr went on to condemn the UK government’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

“I am, I think, as angry as both of you seem to be about the lack of generosity and openness when we’re bringing people into this country, refugees,” he told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.