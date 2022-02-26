AnnaLynne McCord has shared an explanation after she was derided for sharing a bizarre poem titled “Dear President Vladimir Putin”.

The actor – best known for her role as Naomi Clark in 90210 – was one of many celebrities to respond to news that Russia has launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine.

McCord, however, was widely criticised for her two-and-a-half minute clip, in which she recited a poem directly addressing Putin.

In the video – which has been viewed over 15 million times – the actor delivers rhyming verses about how she wishes she could have been the Russian leader’s mother.

She said: “I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light.

“Never would this story’s plight. The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise.”

The 34-year-old has since explained her intentions behind the poem.

She told BuzzFeed: “I know how I could easily have moved in the direction of becoming a dictator myself.

“If certain circumstances of my life were different, were I a little less bent toward healing and more toward vindication, I could have been a darkly powerful person.”

McCord said she woke up “in anguish” over “the children of the war”, which made her want to share the poem.

She said she feels for “children who grow into adults and become people who do historically horrifying things” because she personally understands “early life trauma”.

McCord has previously alluded to traumatic experiences in her childhood. She became independent from her parents aged 15.

The actor said that although her poem was directed at Putin, her wider goal is to “protect children and stop creating dictators and abusers and enslavers and rapists and bullies”.

Nearly 200 Ukrainians have been killed since Russia’s invasion began, the country’s health minister, Viktor Liashko, said on Saturday (26 February).

Liashko said that 1,115 people were injured, including 33 children.

You can follow along with updates on The Independent’s Russia-Ukraine liveblog here.