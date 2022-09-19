The hymns performed at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Elizabeth II is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).

The late monarch’s funeral began at 11am, after King Charles III led a procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where her body had been lying in state since Wednesday afternoon (14 September).

Some 2,000 mourners, including world leaders such as US president Joe Biden, took their seats earlier in the 1,269-year-old church ahead of the funeral.

Multiple musical moments feature in the Order of Service. As per The Telegraph, the choices are rooted in tradition but also allude to the Queen’s personal preferences.

Hymns and psalms were sung by the two choirs of Westminster Abbey and the Chapel Royal.

As the Queen’s coffin was carried into the Abbey, the Sentences were sung by the Choir of Westminster Abbey. The five Sentences, which are lines of scripture set to music, have been used at every State Funeral since the early part of the 18th century.

Among the chosen hymns were “The Lord’s my Shepherd, I’ll not Want”, which had been a favourite of the late monarch. The hymn was sung, too, at the wedding of the then Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten in 1947.

In addition to “The Lord’s my Shepherd, I’ll not Want”, the hymns that the Queen chose for her funeral were: “The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, is Ended” – which is typically performed at Evensong – and “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling”.

The choir also sung a setting of Psalm 4, “Like As the Heart”, which was composed for the service by Judith Weir, who became master of the Queen’s music in 2014.

Also performed by the choir were Charles Parry’s “My Soul, There is a Country”, and “Who Shall Separate us from the Love of Christ?”, which was composed for the service by the Scottish composer Sir James MacMillan.

The Queen’s body is being moved from Westminster Abbey to her final resting place in Windsor Castle, where the Committal Service will feature only one participating choir.

The music of the Queen’s piano teacher William Harris will feature twice.

Archbishop Justin Welby delivered a sermon at Westminster Abbey, during which he quoted Vera Lynn’s famous Second World War song “We’ll Meet Again”.

Follow along with live updates from the Queen’s funeral here.