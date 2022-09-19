Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Archbishop Justin Welby quoted the late Vera Lynn’s famous Second World War song “We’ll Meet Again” at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (19 September).

During his sermon at Westminster Abbey, the Most Rev Welby said: “Her late Majesty’s broadcast during Covid lockdown ended with, ‘We will meet again.’ Words of hope from a song of Vera Lynn. Christian hope means certain expectation of something not yet seen.”

After speaking about how the grief felt around the world over the late monarch’s death “arises from her abundant life and loving service”, Welby concluded his sermon with another mention of the song’s lyrics, saying: “All who follow the Queen’s example and inspiration of trust and faith in God can, with her, say, ‘We will meet again.’”

In 2020, the Queen had quoted the famous melody during a speech in which she called on the nation to stay positive throughout the crisis.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,” the Queen had said. “We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral started at 11am, after King Charles III led a procession from nearby Westminster Hall, where her body had been lying in state since Wednesday afternoon (14 September).

Justin Welby speaking at the Queen’s funeral (BBC)

Some 2,000 mourners – including world leaders like US president Joe Biden – took their seats earlier in the 1,269-year-old church ahead of the funeral.

Killing Eve actor Sandra Oh is among the celebrities who attended the funeral. Read the full list of celebrities who queued to pay tribute to the Queen when she was lying in state.

On Monday morning (19 September), a poem dedicated to the Queen was published by former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy.

The Queen will be buried in her beloved Windsor, in the King George VI memorial chapel.

