Princess Kate arrives at Queen’s funeral with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, 19 September.

The prince and princess's father, Prince William, walked behind the Queen's coffin in procession from Westminster Hall.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral followed four days of the late monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall, with thousands lining up through the night to pay respects to Her Majesty.

The royal family were joined by world leaders, senior politicians, and other royals from across the globe.

