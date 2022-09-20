Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What music did the Queen listen to? Monarch’s top 10 songs from Gary Barlow to Fred Astaire

Royal’s cousin described the monarch in 2016 as a ‘fantastic dancer’ with ‘great rhythm’

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 20 September 2022 10:09
Comments
BBC One interrupts programming to give update on Queen's health

Royal fans are remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s musical taste following her death at 96.

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world after Her Majesty passed away in Balmoral on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth andmusician Gary Barlow on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2012

(Getty Images)

The days after her death have seen well-wishers look at some of the things in life that brought her great joy - and music was among them.

The Queen was a big musical theatre fan and, perhaps surprisingly, she even enjoyed some Gary Barlow.

Recommended

In 2016, the Queen’s cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson said that the monarch was “a fantastic dancer” with “great rhythm”.

The Queen with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Gary Barlow backstage at the Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012

(Getty Images)

Speaking on BBC Radio documentary Our Queen: 90 Musical Years, she explained: “The Queen loves the theatre and musicals like Showboat, Oklahoma! and Annie Get Your Gun.

“These were the tunes that remained in one’s head and were very danceable to.”

Others told the documentary that her taste was “mainstream”, with “no airs and graces”.

Fred Astaire was among the Queen’s favourite musicians

(Getty Images)

Below we look at ten of the Queen’s favourite songs. Among them is “Sing”, which was co-written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and performed by Barlow and the Commonwealth Band featuring the Military Wives.

There are also two hymns on the list: “The Lord is My Shepherd” and “Praise, My Soul, The King of Heaven”.

The Queen’s favourite songs:

1.“Oklahoma!” by Howard Keel

2.“Anything You Can Do” from Annie Get Your Gun by Dolores Gray and Bill Johnson

3.“Sing” by Gary Barlow and the Commonwealth Band featuring the Military Wives

4.“Cheek to Cheek” by Fred Astaire

5.“The White Cliffs Of Dover” by Vera Lynn

6.“Leaning on a Lamp-post” by George Formby

7.“Praise, My Soul, The King of Heaven” (hymn)

8.“The Lord is My Shepherd” (hymn)

Recommended

9.“Lester Lanin Medley”

10.“Regimental March Milanollo”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in