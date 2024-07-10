Support truly

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled their remaining European tour so that frontman Josh Homme can undergo “emergency surgery.”

The band made the announcement on social media, saying in a statement: “QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery.

“Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.”

A total of eight shows have been canceled. They were due to take place this month in France, Slovakia, Germany, Czechia, Austria, Romania, Croatia and Greece.

The band did not say what type of surgery is required. Homme, 51, revealed in 2023 that he had undergone treatment for cancer.

At the time he told Revolver magazine that the surgery had been successful, but added that he was “still healing.”

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performing in California in 2019 ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

“Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know?” he said.

“I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s f***ed up – but will have made me better. I’m cool with that.”

Homme continued: “There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And a lot of people I want to do that with.”

Earlier that same year, Homme announced that he and his three children had been granted a restraining order against his ex-wife Brody Dalle.

Homme and fellow musician Dalle were married between 2005 and 2019, and share three children together: an 18-year-old daughter and two sons, 12 and eight.

The former couple were involved in various legal disputes involving their children. In 2021, Dalle was sentenced to 60 hours of community service after being found guilty of withholding their youngest son from court-mandated time with Homme.

Homme’s representatives alleged in a statement: “Recent actions by Brody Dalle and [her current boyfriend] Gunner Foxx have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger.“As a result of these actions, on March 16, 2023 The Los Angeles Family Court ordered a permanent restraining order against Brody Dalle for a period of one year and 11 months. This Domestic Violence Restraining order was granted to protect (and on behalf of) the Homme family, including Joshua, his three children, and Joshua’s parents, Michael and Irene Homme.”

Homme formed Queens of the Stone Age in 1996, following the dissolution of his previous band Kyuss.

He is also known for founding the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures with Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, and he has collaborated with acts including Iggy Pop, Arctic Monkeys, Lady Gaga and Royal Blood.