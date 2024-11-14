Quincy Jones’ cause of death revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Music titan Quincy Jones died of pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate, which was released just over a week after his passing.

No other contributing factors were listed on the death certificate, though it was noted that Quincy had been living with the cancer for years.

The pioneering musician, who worked as a music producer with the likes of Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, died at the age of 91 on November 3 at his home in Los Angeles.

He has since been laid to rest during a private ceremony held earlier this week, according to the Associated Press. A larger, more public ceremony is currently being planned.

Quincy’s death was announced by his publicist Arnold Robinson, who shared that he was surrounded by family when he died.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’s passing,” the family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

The 28-time Grammy-winner is survived by his seven children, including Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones.

Rashida Jones paid tribute to her late father Quincy Jones, calling him ‘a giant’ and ‘an icon’ ( Getty Images for Freedom Road P )

Days after his death, Rashida honored him in an emotional Instagram post.

Alongside a throwback photo of the two of them when she was a baby, she wrote: “My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him,” she wrote, alongside a throwback picture of herself as a baby with her father.

“Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work... there was no safer place in the world for me,” she said.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Calling him a “giant, an icon, a culture shifter, and a genius,” she added: “All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.”

The record producer welcomed Rashida and her older sister, Kadida Jones, with his third wife, the late actor and model Peggy Lipton.

Jones was first married to his high school girlfriend Jeri Caldwell, with whom he shares his first child, Jolie. He then welcomed his second child, Rachel, with dancer Carol Reynolds. He later remarried to Ulla Andersson, with whom he had two more children: Martina and Quincy. Following his divorce from Lipton, he welcomed his youngest child, Kenya Kinski-Jones, with his then-girlfriend Nastassja Kinski.