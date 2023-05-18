Rachel Stevens pulls out of Mighty Hoopla after Paul Cattermole death

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rachel Stevens has pulled out of performing at Mighty Hoopla festival following the death of her S Club 7 bandmate, Paul Cattermole.

Cattermole, 46, was found dead at his Dorset home on 6 April, with a coroner confirming on Thursday (18 May) that he died of natural causes.

The singer had found fame as a member of the British pop group S Club 7, who had announced their reunion tour recently before his death.

As well as performing as part of the “Bring It All Back” band, Stevens, 45, has had a solo career and had been due to perform at London day festival Mighty Hoopla on both Saturday 3 June and Sunday 4 June.

However, in an announcement shared hours after the coroner’s announcement on Thursday, Mighty Hoopla shared the news that the singer would no longer be performing at the event in Brockwell Park.

“After the recent tragic passing of S Club’s Paul Cattermole, it is with deep sadness that Rachel Stevens has had to withdraw from performing at this year’s Mighty Hoopla,” they tweeted.

“We support Rachel and send our love to the entire S Club family, and hope to welcome Rachel back another year.” Stevens’ replacement will be announced at a later date.

While all seven members of S Club 7 had been due to reunite for the band’s tour, Hannah Spearitt, who used to date Cattermole, announced last week that she would no longer be taking part.

As a result, the band announced this week that the tour will go on under the name S Club.

The tour had been named the Good Times tour, a reference to the group’s 2001 hit on which Cattermole sang lead vocal.

S Club now consists of Stevens, Jo O’Meara, 44, Jon Lee, 41, Tina Barrett, 46, and Bradley McIntosh, 41.