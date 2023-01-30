Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Radio 1 has announced that acts including Lewis Capaldi, Anne Marie and The 1975 will be performing at its forthcoming Big Weekend.

Presenter Greg James announced the lineup on his breakfast show on Monday morning (30 January).

Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Raye, Niall Horan, Anne-Marie and Arlo Parks have all been announced in the first wave of acts set to play the festival this summer.

This year’s Big Weekend will take place in Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland from 26 - 28 May, with over 80,000 fans expected to attend.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi said he was “very excited” about his forthcoming headline at the festival.

“I’m very excited to be playing in Dundee for Big Weekend, I never managed to get tickets last time so I’m very excited to be able to come along and enjoy it as well as playing.”

Horan agreed: “I can’t wait to kick off festival season at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 in Dundee. See you all there!”

Meanwhile, Arlo Parks said it was going to be a “joy to perform for you guys in Scotland”.

(radio 1)

The weekend was originally set to take place in Dundee in 2020 but was unable to go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the news, Greg James said: “We were gutted not to come to Dundee due to the pandemic so it’s massively exciting to finally fulfil our promise this year.

“I was on holiday close to Dundee in the summer and decided I wanted to move there so doing Big Weekend nearby is just the first part of my cunning plan to get out of London. I’m glad Radio 1 have fallen for it,” he joked.

John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, said he hoped the festival would bring a “huge economic boost” to the area.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Dundee and we are looking forward to hosting such an exciting event at Camperdown Park after the disappointment of 2020’s cancellation,” he said.

“Radio 1’s Big Weekend will showcase Dundee not only to the tens of thousands of people who attend, but also the millions who will watch and listen through the BBC. We expect a huge economic boost for the area as the event has been worth millions of pounds to previous host locations.