Singer Raye has announced that she is now an independent artist after she and her record label, Polydor, agreed to “part ways”.

The decision comes after the 23-year-old shared an emotional series of posts on Twitter at the end of June, claiming Polydor was preventing her from releasing her debut album.

Raye, real name Rachel Agatha Keen, said she was “sick of being slept on” since signing a four-album deal seven years ago.

“Today, I am speaking to you as an independent artist,” the singer has now shared on Instagram.

“Polydor and I have spoken and we have agreed to part ways. I want to say a big genuine thank you to the Polydor team, and all the individuals who have fought for me, believed in me and worked so hard for me across the years.”

She continued: “Polydor are an incredible infrastructure power house team, unfortunately we have had different goals artistically and I am very grateful to them for giving me a graceful smooth exit to start my next chapter as an artist.”

In the caption, she added: “Just a little Croydon girl with a dream.”

A number of fellow musicians and celebrities expressed their support for the singer, including Clara Amfo, L Devine and Ivorian Doll.