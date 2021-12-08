Reading and Leeds lineup: Dave, Arctic Monkeys and Megan Thee Stallion to headline 2022 festival

Festival announces six headliners for its 2022 edition

Roisin O'Connor
Wednesday 08 December 2021 08:22
Comments
Dave and Fredo join Stormzy on stage at Glastonbury

Reading and Leeds organisers have announced the first wave of acts to perform at next year’s festivals.

The 2022 editions will be headlined by six artists: rapper Dave, Arctic Monkeys and Rage Against the Machine, plus Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me the Horizon.

Also on the billing are US rappers Polo G and British artists Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals and Circa Waves.

Italian rock band Maneskin and Irish group Fontaines DC have also been booked.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for Three UK and Barclaycard customers.

Recommended

General release tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 10 December.

The lineup is considerably more diverse than previous editions. This is the first time female artists have appeared at top billing in over a decade.

Rage Against the Machine return to the festival after originally being booked for 2020, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. They last headlined in 2008.

Arctic Monkeys have been booked in their latest headline slot for 2022 amid speculation they are preparing to release a new album.

Last year’s festivals were headlined by Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Post Malone.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in