Reading and Leeds organisers have announced the first wave of acts to perform at next year’s festivals.

The 2022 editions will be headlined by six artists: rapper Dave, Arctic Monkeys and Rage Against the Machine, plus Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me the Horizon.

Also on the billing are US rappers Polo G and British artists Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals and Circa Waves.

Italian rock band Maneskin and Irish group Fontaines DC have also been booked.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for Three UK and Barclaycard customers.

General release tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 10 December.

The lineup is considerably more diverse than previous editions. This is the first time female artists have appeared at top billing in over a decade.

Rage Against the Machine return to the festival after originally being booked for 2020, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. They last headlined in 2008.

Arctic Monkeys have been booked in their latest headline slot for 2022 amid speculation they are preparing to release a new album.

Last year’s festivals were headlined by Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Post Malone.