Blink-182, Fred Again and Lana Del Rey to headline Reading and Leeds 2024

The line-up for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2024 has been announced – and it confirms fans’ theories about Blink-182.

The American rock band top the billing alongside Catfish And The Bottlemen, Liam Gallagher and first-time headliners Fred Again, Lana Del Rey and Gerry Cinnamon.

This year, US pop star Billie Eilish closed the weekend in sublime but subdued fashion, The Independent’s Mark Beaumont wrote.

At the 2024 event, Britpop alum Gallagher, 51, will mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe by performing the record in full.

Among the other acts announced on Thursday (23 November) are Mercury Prize nominee Raye, American DJ Skrillex, band Spiritbox and rapper Digga D.

Mercury Prize nominee producer and DJ Fred Again said this will be “the only UK festival I’m playing next year and is the first festival I ever went to”.

Gallagher’s headline set will see him return to the music festivals following performances in 2017 and headline sets in 2021.

Reading and Leeds headliners (from left) Travis Barker of Blink-182, Fred Again and Lana Del Rey (Getty Images)

Speaking about the announcement, Gallagher, who will perform his solo work alongside Oasis’ greatest hits, said: “I’m gonna be playing Reading & Leeds, the most RnR (Rock n’ Roll) festivals we have left in the UK. Be there or be square LGx”

Also making a return are bands including Catfish And The Bottlemen, who last performed in 2021.

Melvin Benn, managing director of promoter Festival Republic, said: “We are thrilled to announce the first wave of artists for Reading and Leeds 2024.

“I am very proud that the biggest artists in the world choose to play Reading and Leeds and to have three incredible UK festival exclusives - the electrifying Fred again, a true generational talent Lana Del Ray and the legendary Blink-182.

“The iconic Liam Gallagher will return to play an all-time classic album Definitely Maybe which will be a special moment indeed.

“We pride ourselves on nurturing artists from the early stages in their career, so to see acts like Catfish And The Bottlemen rising through the festival to headline for the second time is very rewarding.

“2023 was a hugely successful year for attendance and sensational audience feedback, and we are eager to build upon this success even further at the UK’s biggest and best music festival.”

Tickets for the three-day event, taking place between 21 and 25 August, will go on general sale next Thursday.

Tickets for existing Barclaycard and Three customers will go on pre-sale at 8.30am on Tuesday 28 November, and weekend and day tickets go on general sale at 8.30am on Thursday 30 November on the respective Reading and Leeds ticketing websites.

With additional reporting from the Press Association