Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The lineup for next year’s Reading and Leeds Festivals has been announced, with acts such as Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi topping the bill.

Eilish will become the youngest solo artist to headline the festivals. The US star, 20, will perform at the 2023 events alongside Capaldi, The Killers, Sam Fender, Foals and Imagine Dragons.

Tickets for the three-day sister events, taking place on August 25 to 27, go on sale at 9am on Monday (12 December), with further acts to be announced.

Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi, whose second album Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent is due out next year, makes his headline debut at the festival.

He said: “I am so, so excited to be one of the headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival. Unreal that last time I played was to a wee crowd in 2018. Can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Capaldi also predicted his appearance on the lineup would be criticised, tweeting: “‘Reading and Leeds is a ROCK festival what the f*** is Lewis Capaldi doing there.’ ‘Lewis Capaldi isn’t festival material.’ F*** ye. Dream come true to be one of the headliners for @OfficialRandL next year, see ye there x.”

The lineup also features indie and rock acts Wet Leg, Declan McKenna and Inhaler alongside rappers Slowthai, Tion Wayne, Trippie Redd and Central Cee.

Dance music will feature with Becky Hill, Bicep Live and MK.

Elsewhere, there will be sets from Scottish rockers The Snuts, drum and bass act Shy FX and chart-topping band You Me At Six.

Additional reporting by Press Association