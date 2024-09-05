Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, who collaborated with Young Thug as Rich Gang, has died, according to reports. He was 34.

He began his career in 2011 and first found mainstream success with his 2013 hit “Type of Way.”

According to TMZ, his death was confirmed by a representative from Fulton County morgue. His family has said they are “shattered and heartbroken.”

A cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Quan was born Dequantes Lamar in Atlanta, Georgia in October 1989. He attended Ronald McNair Sr High School and as a young man aspired to become a professional baseball player. His ability as a center fielder and leadoff hitter earned him a scholarship to Fort Valley State University, but he dropped out two weeks later due to the expenses of tuition.

Lamar later worked at an airport, but after losing his job he got involved in burglaries and went on to spend 15 months in jail.

Rich Homie Quan attends a VH1 event in New York in 2016 ( Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for VH1 )

After leaving incarceration, Lamar threw himself into music. His 2013 single “Type of Way” brought him to mainstream attention, and he had another hit with “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” in 2015.

By then, he had also teamed up with Cash Money Records founder Birdman and fellow rapper Young Thug as Rich Gang, and they had a hit of their own with 2014’s “Lifestyle”.

In November 2016, Lamar sued his former label Think It’s A Game for $2 million over alleged unpaid royalties. They counter-sued him for breach of contract, and both suits were eventually settled out of court.

In 2018, Lamar released his debut studio album Rich as in Spirit.

Fellow rapper Playboi Carti paid tribute by posting several pictures and videos of Lamar to his Instagram stories.