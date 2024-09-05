Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ended1725580509

Rich Homie Quan death latest: Megan Thee Stallion and 2 Chainz lead tributes for Atlanta rapper dead at 34

‘RIP to one of the best,’ wrote Megan Thee Stallion

Tom Murray
New York
,Kevin E G Perry
Friday 06 September 2024 00:55
Comments
Close
Rich Homie Quan Talks About Taking Back Control of His Music | Billboard News

Tributes have poured in from across the music industry after news broke of Rich Homie Quan’s death on Thursday (September 5). He was 34.

Quan’s death was confirmed to Rolling Stone by a family member. TMZ further reported that the rapper died in his Atlanta home. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born Dequantes Lamar, Quan shot to fame with his 2013 hit “Type of Way,” which peaked at number 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Alongside fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug, Quan was a member of Cash Money Records' spin-off project Rich Gang. They had a hit of their own with 2014’s “Lifestyle.”

His other hits include “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” and “Walk Thru (Feat. Problem).”

He was due to perform in his hometown of Atlanta in a few weeks at Nick Cannon‘s Wild N Out event alongside the likes of Wacka Flocka and Nardo Wick.

On social media, fellow rappers including 2 Chainz, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla shared their condolences for the late star.

1725571367

Tom Murray5 September 2024 22:22
1725571680

Megan Thee Stallion pays tribute

“Body” rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared on her Instagram Story: “RIP to one of the best.”

(Instagram)
Tom Murray5 September 2024 22:28
1725571897

2 Chainz says he was in talks to shoot a video with Quan before his death

2 Chainz shared on Instagram: “Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something my condolences bru.”

Tom Murray5 September 2024 22:31
1725572187

Migos rapper Quavo pays tribute

Quavo shared on his Instagram Story: “May god be with US never saw this being part of our journey.”

(Instagram)
Tom Murray5 September 2024 22:36
1725572304

GloRilla calls Quan a ‘legend'

“Damn, RIP legend,” rising star GloRilla shared on her Instagram alongside a report of Quan’s death.

(Instagram)
Tom Murray5 September 2024 22:38

