Jeff Lynne announces death of ‘remarkable’ ELO keyboardist Richard Tandy

Electric Light Orchestra keyboardist Richard Tandy has died at the age of 76, his bandmate Jeff Lynne has announced.

The ELO frontman paid tribute to the “remarkable” musician in a post to Instagram, referring to Tandy as his longtime collaborator and “dear friend”.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of my long-time collaborator and dear friend Richard Tandy,” Lynne wrote.

“He was a remarkable musician & friend and I’ll cherish the lifetime of memories we had together.

“Sending all my love to Sheila and the Tandy family.”

Tandy was responsible for helping to shape the signature sound of the British rock band, best known for hits such as “Mr Blue Sky” and “Last Train To London”.

Born in Birmingham, he joined ELO following the release of the band’s debut album, The Electric Light Orchestra, in 1972, having met drummer Bev Bevan at school

He initially played bass, then took over as keyboardist after the departure of co-founder Roy Wood, who left to form Wizzard. He would go on to help shape their prog rock, futuristic sound with his performances on the Wurlitzer electronic piano, Minimoog synthesiser, the Clavinet, Mellotron and piano.

( WireImage )

Tandy remained a core member of ELO through its ever-evolving lineups, alongside Lynne and Bevan, until the band split in 1986. He played on every ELO album except 1971’s No Answer; the band have to date sold more than 50 million records worldwide and achieved 27 Top 40 singles.

He joined again when Lynne reformed the band as Jeff Lynne’s ELO in 2014.

“The Greyhound was memorable; the first tune, ‘10538’, was good, but then all the changes between tunes became confusing and I guess it all got shambolic,” he recalled of his start with the band in a 1999 fanzine interview. “After that, as far as I was concerned, things just went from one good thing to another.”

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2017, alongside Lynne, Bevan and Wood, and was described then as Lynne’s “multi-instrumentalist, co-orchestrator and valued musical partner”.

His death comes a month after Lynne announced ELO’s final tour, dubbed The Over and Out Tour, which was scheduled to begin in North America in August this year. European and UK dates had yet to be announced.

Additional reporting by Press Association