Rick Ross has said he “can’t wait to go back” to Vancouver, after footage emerged of him allegedly involved in a brawl.

The incident broke out after Ross, 48, performed at the Ignite Festival in Canada, the home country of “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake who has been embroiled in a long-running beef with “DNA” artist Kendrick Lamar.

The “Stay Schemin’” musician closed his set by playing Lamar’s “Not Like Us”, the last instalment of his rebuttal to Drake’s attacks. The song has widely been considered the winner in the battle between the two, and appeared to cause controversy at Ross’s performance.

Footage of the incident shared on social media appears to show a man who looks like Ross, involved in a fight with a male festival attendee.

The man, who has been widely considered to be a Drake fan, is seen throwing a punch in his direction, provoking a fight between the attendees. It has been reported that he and his group took offence at “Not Like Us” being played.

Lamar’s song is heard in the background of the video, and one man is shown lying unresponsive on the ground following the attack.

Ross, however, was unperturbed as he shared a light-hearted post to his social media, hinting he had enjoyed his time despite the incident.

“Vancouver it was fun, till next time,” he wrote in the post.

Rapper appeared unphased by the incident ( Instagram/RichForever )

The rapper told TMZ that no one on his team “suffered any serious injuries” following the incident, adding: “Vancouver is a beautiful city, and (I) can’t wait to go back.”

In an email to USA TODAY on Monday (1 July), a representative for Ross said the rapper and his team “are all well” after the fight.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ross for comment.

Drake appeared to like footage of the attack on social media, while 50 Cent responded mocking the rapper for taking a hit.

Years of rivalry between Drake and Lamar came to a head in May when both rappers released a string of diss tracks taking aim at one other, dishing out harsh insults and speculative allegations in each verse.

Drake supporters in Canada got into a fight with Rick Ross and his crew for supposedly playing "Not Like Us" by Kendrick at the end of his concert



Drake liked the post about the incident



Rick Ross was booked to perform at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver BC



- footage… pic.twitter.com/KwVLhVr1rp — SOUND (@itsavibe) July 1, 2024

Drake accused Lamar of hypocrisy when it comes to his pro-Black activism, as well as domestic violence in his diss track “Family Matters”.

Meanwhile, Lamar, in his track “Meet The Grahams”, accused Drake of hiding a secret daughter, and of having a series of addictions to gambling, alcohol, drugs, and sex.