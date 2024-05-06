Kendrick Lamar brands Drake a ‘paedophile’ in third diss track in 36 hours

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kendrick Lamar has released yet another diss track in his ongoing feud with Drake, marking his third song in 36 hours.

The beef began when Lamar hit out at the Canadian rapper and J Cole in his song “First Person Shooter”.

While Cole bowed out of the battle early, Drake has continued to escalate hostilities and the pair have been back and forth with insults all week. In the tracks, Drake has accused the rapper of domestic violence and Lamar has alleged that Drake is harbouring a secret daughter.

In his new song, “Not Like Us”, the “Humble” rapper called Drake a “certified paedophile” as he made multiple references to his alleged interactions with younger women.

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young,” the 36-year-old rapper began, adding that he would struggle in jail on account of his interest. “You better not ever go to cell block one.”

Lamar went on to warn any women interested in Drake to “just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him”.

He went on to mock the “God’s Plan” artist’s studio album Certified Lover Boy as he taunted, “Certified Lover Boy? Certified paedophiles.”

The song was released on YouTube in the early hours of Sunday morning (5 May). The artwork features an aerial shot of Drake’s mansion with sex offender targets overlaid.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been embroiled in an ongoing feud ( Getty )

His alleged interactions with much younger women were evidently the focus of the relentless attack as he added, “Ain’t you tired? / Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

It comes after Drake released “Family Matters” on Saturday (4 May), made up of three parts, in which he accused Lamar of hypocrisy in his pro-Black activism. In the track he also accuses him of domestic violence, and of “begging” the Tupac estate to sue Drake for his use of AI versions of the late rapper in a diss track.

( Kendrick Lamar/YouTube )

He didn’t stop there as he went on to diss A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, Future, and Metro Boomin.

But Lamar hit back within minutes, releasing “Meet The Grahams” his third diss track this week, in which he accused the rapper of harbouring a secret daughter, and of having a series of addictions to gambling, alcohol, drugs, sex, and spending.