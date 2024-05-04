Kendrick Lamar accuses Drake of keeping ‘secret daughter’ in new diss track

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kendrick Lamar is fueling the fiery drama between him and Drake by accusing the artist of having a “secret daughter”.

The two hip-hop stars have been locked in a back-and-forth rap battle for some weeks now, but the drama has become more personal and bitter in recent days.

On 3 May, Lamar, 36, published a ruthless diss track called, “Meet the Grahams,” written as if it were a letter to Drake’s family. In the song, the “Money Trees” creator labels Drake, 37, as the absent father in his hypothetical daughter’s life.

Lamar writes: “Dear baby girl, I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world.”

The “HUMBLE.” star’s allegation isn’t the first of its kind the Canadian rapper has been hit with. About six years ago, Drake was accused of having a secret son by Pusha T in his song, “Emotionless”. In this case, Pusha T’s theory turned out to be true, forcing Drake to admit he’s kept a son, Adonis Graham, out of the public eye.

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid,” Drake wrote in response.

Drake denied Lamar’s claim in a post on his Instagram.

“can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me ... these guys are in shambles,” he wrote.

The Independent has contacted Drake’s representatives for comment.

Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar’s new diss track that accuses him of having a secret daughter ( @champagnepapi )

A short while after the “Pray for Me” performer released the song, Drake took to his social media to convey his amusement. Underneath an image of himself looking bored, Drake wrote: “Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me... these guys are in shambles.”

Then, the “Passionfruit” vocalist returned to Instagram, adding a screenshot of the song “Family Matters,” which he published just hours before Lamar came out with “Meet the Grahams”.

Drake promotes his diss track about Kendrick Lamar on Instagram ( @champagnepapi )

Drake’s track consisted of three parts. He accuses Lamar of being a hypocritical pro-Black activist, claims he’s responsible for alleged domestic violence, and says Lamar “begged” Tupac estate to sue Drake for using AI versions of Tupac’s voice in his first diss track.

Drake and Lamar’s animosity goes way back to 2014 when they first started making public digs at one another. However, their “beef” only just amped back up in recent weeks after Drake dropped a song called, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” to make fun of Lamar’s height and claim the Compton-born rapper used Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” to become a mainstream artist.