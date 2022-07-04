Ricky Martin denies domestic abuse allegations in restraining order case

‘We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,’ singer’s representatives said

Peony Hirwani
Monday 04 July 2022 09:51
(Getty Images)

Ricky Martin’s representatives have denied abuse allegations that led to a restraining order against him.

Over the weekend, a judge issued an order against the 50-year-old singer. However, authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the superstar in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado, where he lives.

The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who filed the order.

Representatives for Martin described the allegations as “completely false and fabricated,” according to People.

“We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” they said.

Recommended

Because the request was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic abuse law, it remains unconfirmed who is behind it.

Puerto Rican news outlet, El Vocero, reported that it came from a former partner Martin had dated for seven months.

(Getty Images for amfAR)

According to the petitioner, Martin has denied their breakup for two months now and has allegedly been spotted loitering near the petitioner’s house on multiple occasions.

“The petitioner fears for his safety,” El Vocero says, quoting the order.

Valencia said that the order prevents Martin from contacting the petitioner and that a judge will have to determine at a hearing whether the legal arrangement should remain in place or be terminated.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

He also added that the person who filed for the restraining order did not contact the police directly. Instead, the request was filed through the court.

Recommended

Additional reporting by outlets.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in