Ricky Martin has awkward moment on stage at Madonna concert caught on video

Footage of Ricky Martin on stage at Madonna’s latest Celebration Tour concert in Miami, Florida, has gone viral on social media.

The Puerto Rican singer, 52, was the latest celebrity to be invited on stage during the pop star’s Sunday (7 April) concert. He took a seat next to Madonna while they judged dancers strutting down a runway to the latter’s hit song “Vogue”.

After receiving several lap dances from the dancers, fans speculated that he had a visible erection through his trousers.

Martin shared a clip of the moment on his Instagram. “Thank you @Madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party!” he wrote in the caption. “You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW!”

“Wait a minute Ricky Martin is that a...,” one person commented.

“Can’t blame him,” a second wrote on X/Twitter, with another adding: “Sure looks like it was a...”

Others have argued that it may have just been an optical illusion. “It’s clearly just the way the crotch rides up when he sits down because they’re baggy,” one said.

The Independent has contacted Martin’s representative for comment.

Martin joins the likes of Julia Garner and RuPaul’s Drage Race stars Sapphira Cristál, Plane Jane, Symone, and Monét X Change, as well as Stranger Things’ David Harbour who have joined Madonna on stage during her tour.

Madonna, 65, is currently on the North American leg of her tour. She began in Europe in October, months after it was postponed after she was admitted to the ICU to treat a “serious bacterial infection”.

Throughout her Celebration tour, the “Like A Virgin” singer has given her fans an autobiographical insight into her career through the decades.

In The Independent’s five-star review of the tour, critic Helen Brown says that the tour is a reminder of why the “Queen of Pop still reigns”.

“She makes us feel young as she bops to ‘Into the Groove’ before playing a snatch of the 2016 Billboard Awards speech in which she spoke out against ageism in the industry, telling us that ‘the most controversial thing I’ve done is to stick around,’” writes Brown.