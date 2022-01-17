Right Said Fred statement says duo ‘got it wrong’ with neo-Nazi livestream

A representative for controversial music duo Right Said Fred says the group “got it wrong” when they shared a livestream hosted by a prominent neo-Nazi.

The Mirror reported that earlier this month, the pop duo shared a link from their Telegram account to a stream hosted by Mark Collett.

Joining Collett, who is the leader of fascist group Patriotic Alternative, on the livestream was former leader of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke and white supremacist writer Jason Kohne.

According to the report, Collett acknowledged the support of the band during the show, saying: “I never thought Right Said Fred would ever share any of my content, but we live in interesting times! It’s interesting seeing so many mainstream celebrities and musicians ending up on Telegram because of the censorship on mainstream social networks.”

A representative for the band later released a short statement: “The boys share information they feel isn’t covered by the mainstream media, this is a rare example where the band got it wrong.”

The duo have previously been criticised for their anti-vax views and have repeatedly called Covid-19 a “scam”.

One half of the band, Richard Fairbrass, was previously hospitalised with the virus but remained opposed to vaccines and measures put in place to restrict the spread of the disease.

Right Said Fred have also been back in the news thanks to Drake sampling their most famous track “I’m Too Sexy” for his collaboration with Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy” on last year’s album, Certified Lover Boy.

The Independent have contacted representatives of Right Said Fred for comment.