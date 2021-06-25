Rihanna ‘denied entry to New York bar’ because she didn’t have ID

Social media users have reacted in amusement to a video that appears to show Rihanna being denied entry to a bar for not having ID.

The artist, who has sold more than 250 million records worldwide, was seen attempting to enter a New York City bar with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

In a tweet that has since been shared more than 40,000 times, one social media user initially wrote: “I just saw a bouncer try to not let rihanna into a bar for not having id lmaoooo whose mans is this.”

This was then quote-tweeted by another user, who shared a video of the supposed encounter, along with the caption: “It’s funny because it’s true”.

In the clip, Rihanna is seen wearing a pink dress and large fluffy hat, while A$AP (real name Rakim Mayers) appears to be debating with the bar’s security.

While it is unclear whether the bouncer eventually relented, TMZ published pictures of the couple from later that same night, when they were seen inside SoHo’s popular Barcade bar.

Many of Rihanna’s fans saw the funny side of such a well-known celebrity being scrutinised for a lack of identification, and shared their amusement and surprise on social media.

Others, meanwhile, defended the bouncer, arguing that he was “just doing his job”.

“The shock at Rihanna being refused entry to a night club by a bouncer because she didn’t have ID is interesting because people really can’t seem to grasp that there are huge numbers of people who simply don’t know who these super rich celebrities are,” wrote one person.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went public with their relationship in May, with A$AP describing the popstar as “the love of my life”.