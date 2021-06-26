Rihanna covers up matching shark tattoo she got with Drake

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Rihanna appears to have covered up the camouflage baby shark tattoo she got in 2016.

The artist reportedly got matching tattoos with Drake after they went on a date to an aquarium that year.

Drake got the tattoo on his forearm, while Rihanna’s was on her ankle.

However, in 2018, Rihanna told Vogue that they were no longer speaking, commenting: “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Earlier this week, a fan zoomed in on a paparazzi photo of Rihanna to show that she has definitely covered up the design.

From the photo, it was unclear what the new design was.

The photo revealing Rihanna’s new tattoo appears to have been taken on the same night she was filmed being blocked from entering a bar by a bouncer who apparently wanted to see her ID.

Rihanna is currently dating rapper A$AP Rocky, who confirmed their relationship in May this year. He described her as “the love of my life”.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one,” he told GQ.

He also said that his forthcoming record, which is titledAll Smile sand was filmed during a peaceful trip he took during lockdown, was “absolutely influenced” by Rihanna.